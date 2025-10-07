Lack of exposure sinks India’s Water Polo hopes at Asian Aquatics C'ships

Ahmedabad: The Indian men’s water polo team’s campaign at the 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships unravelled in dramatic fashion here at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The team led by Ananthu GS went down 11-35 to Japan in what was their final group stage match at the continental competition. The loss meant that India ended their campaign winless with four losses in as many matches.

The hosts are also the only team to bow out from the group stage with eight others advancing to the quarter-finals.

Red card woes

In their final clash against Japan, a total of six Indian players were permanently ousted from the match – one of them with a direct red card. Usually when a player commits three personal fouls in a match, they are sent out of the pool and can’t take any further part in the match in water polo.

On contrary to India’s six players being suspended from the match, Japan committed a combined total of three fouls in the match. India meanwhile had a combined 19 personal fouls in the match.

This was a pattern which repeated itself right from India’s first match against Singapore, where the hosts committed 14 personal fouls compared to the opponent’s four. India’s star centre forward, Bhagesh Kuthe was decommissioned from the match after committing three personal fouls.