Singapore dominate India 27-7 in Women’s Water Polo 5–8 classification at Asian Aquatics Championships

The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships witnessed Semi Final and classification water polo matches that delivered intense action and high-scoring performances today with Japan and China reaching the Women’s Final after strong performances, while Iran secured a spot in the Men’s Final.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s 5-8 classification matches, Singapore handed India a 27-7 defeat at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in the newly built facility by Myrtha pools.

Singapore delivered a dominant performance against India, winning the Women’s 5-8 Classification Match 27-7. Singapore’s Tio Ji Suan, Lim Wan Jun Nicole, and Koh Xiao Li each netted 4 goals.

Lee Xuan Hui and Wan Celeste Ferraao scored 3 each, while Yap Jingxuan Ranice, Gan Huimin, and Yeo Ying Xuan Kayla scored 2 apiece. Ong Shu En, Ong Jia Hui, and Loo Tee Inna added 1 goal each. For India, Kripa Ranichithra and Captain Varsha Suresh scored 2 goals each, Safwa Sakeer, Dhruthi Karthikeya, and Madhurima Shanti contributed with a goal each.

In the first Women’s Semi Final, Japan defeated Thailand 25-21 in a thrilling contest. Japan’s Lowrey Nina led the scoring with 9 goals, supported by Sanda Yumeka (4), Kobayashi Maho, and Shironoshita Kaho with 3 goals each. Captain Fukuda Shoka, Shibata Kanade, and Eguchi Seira added 2 goals each. For Thailand, Rueangsappaisan Raksina scored 7 goals, while Puangtong Kritsana added 4 goals. Chotrotchanaanan Paranee, Kongchouy Thanita, and Kwantongtanaree Pittayaporn scored 2 goals each, while Kwantongtanaree Thanidakarn, Pukkaman Pnita, Rueangsuppaisan Sarocha, and Ngamcharoensuktaworn Pimpin scored 1 goal each.

In the other Women's Semi Final, China cruised past Kazakhstan with a 14-4 victory. Zhang Qishuo led China with 5 goals, while Captain Sun Yating netted 3, and Li Peiyang and Wang Xuan added 2 goals each. Guo Chenghong and Li Jianyu scored 1 goal each. For Kazakhstan, Kaplun Viktoriya, Anossova Valeriya, Nabiyeva Milena, and Ozkaya Alina each scored a single goal.

In a thrilling and closely contested Men’s Water Polo Semifinal, Iran narrowly defeated Japan 19-18, keeping the audience fully engaged from start to finish. Iran’s captain, Yazdankhab Mehdi, led his team with an outstanding 7 goals, while Ghavidelhajiagha Amin added 3. Mehrikohneshahri Alireza, Iranpourtari Ashkan, and Adham Mersad each contributed 2 goals, and Aghaei Karim Omid, Behzadsabouri Farbod, and Golestanirad Mehrab each scored 1 goal. Japan responded with a strong performance of their own as Captain Ura Enishi netted 4 goals, while Lowrey Jun, Maeda Toshiyuki, Moroiya Yuki, and Maeda Atsuya each scored 3 goals. Matsuno Ryosuke scored two goals.

In the other Women’s 5-8 Classification Match, Uzbekistan outplayed Hong Kong with a 14-7 win. Gavashelashvili Elena and Andriyakhina Sofiya led the Uzbek side with 4 goals each, while Markova Alisa scored 2, and Gergel Veronika, Salamatova Aziza, Verklova Aleksa, and Murtazaeva Komila each contributed 1 goal. For Hong Kong, Ho Cheuk Kiu scored 4 goals, Lau Kwan Ling added 2, and captain Lau Tsz Ching scored once.

Thailand secured a narrow 15-14 victory over Hong Kong in the Men’s 5-8 Classification match. Leading the charge for Thailand was Kaewmanee Suteenan, who netted 5 goals, supported by Ekchaona Watcharawarong with 3 goals. Captain Chompoosang Pattanit and Chainiyom Phongsathon added 2 goals each, while Sangthanapanich Phuriphong, Komkai Tanakorn, and Kaewkong Wuttikorn each contributed 1 goal to Thailand’s tally. For Hong Kong, led by Choi Hin Kit Gilman with 4 goals, and solid contributions from Ching Tsz Shun, Cheunng Cheuk Hei, Fung Kong Ching, and Captain Cheng Hei Man, who all scored 2 goals each. Zhang Tsz Hin and Cheng Hei Chun also added 1 goal each.

In the second Men’s 5-8 Classification Match, Singapore defeated Uzbekistan 24-11. Singapore’s attack was led by Ong Ee Ki Joshua, Lee Jia Jun Isaac, and Chow Yong Jun, who each scored 4 goals. Yap Dong Xuan Ryan added 3 goals, while Captain Rajandra Sanjiv, Lok Shaunn Blasius, and Saik Justin Kin contributed 2 goals each. Goh Matthias, Chank Derek, and Chan Dominic Bo also scored 1 goal each. For Uzbekistan, Vishnyakov Artur stood out as the top scorer with 4 goals, followed by Turgunov Shakhzod with 3 goals. Abduraimov Behruz, Sadikov Nuriddin, and Captain Divin Vangelis added 1 goal each.

Later in the day, China will take on Kazakhstan in the Men’s Semi Final to advance to the Men’s Final against Iran.