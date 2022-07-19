Meet Apeksha Fernandes - An Indian swimming sensation who set 4 National Records in 4 days

India is known for its parents to be quite stubborn when it comes to what their children do in their lives. A wide-eyed Apeksha Fernandes, hailing from Maharashtra, had a similar path years ago.

Having an under-10 Tennis champion for a brother meant Mr. and Mrs, Fernandes wished their daughter to follow their son's footsteps and take up the racquet. However, one fine day, former Indian swimming coach Dr. Mohan Reddy discovered little Apeksha's strokes in the water. From taking his daughter to the IIT Bombay tennis court for practice, Prof. BG Fernandes, her father, started taking her to the campus's swimming pool. Cut to 2022, Apeksha has become a promising young swimmer who broke four national records in the span of just four days. But, her adventures in the water date back to 2013. Her first medal, a silver, came at the girl's 50m breaststroke U-8 event at the Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatic Association's swim meet. Since then, Apeksha has climbed all the rungs of various local, district, and state championships to reach her record-breaking form.