Akshay Thatte and Archana Sankaranarayanan become India's first freediving judges

In a landmark achievement for Indian watersports, the country now proudly welcomes its first-ever certified AIDA freediving competition judges – Akshay Thatte and Archana Sankaranarayanan.

Their certification marks a pivotal moment for the Indian freediving community, as the sport gains official recognition and the ability to host nationally sanctioned competitions.

Both Akshay and Archana are already trailblazers in the sport. Akshay Thatte, a former Indian Army Major and India’s first PADI Instructor Trainer, currently holds the national record in Dynamic with Fins (DYN).

Archana Sankaranarayanan, meanwhile, is a practicing lawyer-turned-athlete. She made history as the first Indian woman to break nine national freediving records in a single year, and the first to hold all national depth records.

Their recent certification as AIDA Judge Level E – Depth & Pool, awarded by the Association Internationale pour le Développement de l'Apnée (AIDA), positions them at the forefront of competitive freediving in India.

The training, conducted by renowned freediving pioneer Jean Pol Francois at Kaizen Freediving in Koh Tao, Thailand, emphasized safety, rule enforcement, and hands-on judging across pool and depth disciplines.

Impact on the sport

With the appointment of two certified judges, India can now host official AIDA competitions, particularly pool disciplines. This is a big step forward for the Indian freediving community.

This achievement not only showcases the expertise and commitment of Thatte and Sankaranarayanan but also opens the door for Indian freedivers to compete within the country—removing the challenges of international travel, visas, and logistical constraints. Their presence ensures adherence to AIDA rules, bringing transparency, fairness, and global standards to Indian competitions.

Archana reflected on the personal significance of this milestone, noting, “My parents always envisioned me as a judge in a courtroom. Today, they take equal pride in seeing me judge a freediving competition—a sport that has become my true passion.”

Akshay, a veteran of the Indian Army, also follows the sporting footsteps of his father, Captain Sanjay Thatte (Indian Navy), an international-level shooter and ISSF Judge (International Sports Shooting Federation). As an Instructor Trainer, Competitor, and Judge, he plays an important part in developing the sport of freediving in India.

With their certification, the duo not only represents India on the international freediving stage but also lays the foundation for a new era in Indian aquatic sports—one defined by opportunity, regulation, and a strong spirit of adventure.Akshay Thatte and Archana Sankaranarayanan.