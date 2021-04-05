Swimming
600 coaches, parents and swimmers appeal to the Govt to re-open swimming pools
The swimming fraternity in Karnataka put up a unanimous front with over 600 coaches, members from affiliated clubs, parents and swimmers assembling at Shri Kanteerava Stadium on Monday to appeal to the Karnataka Government to reopen the swimming pools.
A team from Karnataka Swimming Association (KSA) led by its President Retd IPS Gopal Hosur also met with Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa and put forth their plea to reopen the Swimming Pools. "This morning we had a fruitful meeting with the Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri BS Yediyurappa and we also met with Medical Education and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and appealed to them to reopen the swimming pools.
We have also requested the Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar to consider our plea and allow competitive swimmers to train as a 20-day shut down will be a major setback for them in an Olympic year. With the new order to keep the pools closed, over 1000 competitive swimmers in the state will be put out of practice. We expect some relief from the Government by Tuesday, 6th April," stated Retd IPS Gopal Hosur.