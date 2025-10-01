2025 Asian Aquatics C'ships: Rohit Benedicton wins 50m buttlerfly silver; Srihari pockets fifth medal

On day three of the 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Srihari Nataraj once again stood tall for India, clinching a bronze in the men’s 100m freestyle and extending his medal haul to five.

Meanwhile, Rohit Benedicton clinched a silver medal in the men’s 50m butterfly with a Best Indian Time of 23.89s at the newly built facility by Myrtha Pools.

Drawn in lane five, Srihari paced his race smartly. He turned third at the 50m mark with China’s Haoyu Wang (49.19) and Qatar’s Ali Tamer Hassan (49.46) ahead, while Akash Mani(50.45) was close on his heels in fourth. In the final 50m split, Srihari dug in, maintaining his rhythm to hold off the chasing pack and secure bronze in 49.96 seconds. “I've had a good season this year and I think training has been going really well. I was fast in the heats and with the way my training has been, I thought I'd be much faster here. But these guys swam a brilliant race as well and I'm just glad I got my hand on the wall to be on the podium,” Srihari said after the final. In the Men’s 50m Butterfly, Rohit B Benedicton started well and went on the clinch the Silver medal with a time of 23.89, closely losing out to Kazakhstan’s Adilbek MUSSIN who finished first with 23.74. Meanwhile, in the Women’s 100m Freestyle, India’s Dhinidhi Desinghu and Shashidhara Rujula booked places in the final but couldn’t break through the top half of the field, finishing sixth and eighth respectively. Results Swimming Men 400m Freestyle Haibo Xu (China) 3:.49.29 Huy Hoang Nguyen (Vietnam) 3:51.63 Hoe Yean Khiew (Malesia) 3:52.63 100m Freestyle Haiyu Wang (China) 49.19 Ali Tamer Hassan (Qatar) 49.46 Srihari Nataraj (India) 49.96 200m Individual Medley Yichen XIE (China) 1:59.97 Hsin Hao WANG (Chinese Taipei) 2:01.05 Hung Nguyen TRAN (Vietnam) 2:02.71 100m Breaststroke Haiyang QIN (China) 59.07 Thanh Bao PHAM (Vietnam) 1:01.08 Yik Ki TSUI (Hong Kong) 1:01.89 50m Butterfly Adilbek MUSSIN (Kazakhstan) 23.74 Rohit B Benedicton (India) 23.89 Maxim SKAZOBTSOV (Kazakhstan) 23.90 Women 800m Freestyle Haruno TANIMOTO (Japan) 8:47.48 Thi My Tien VO (Vietnam) 8:54.43 Jialian Candice GAO (Hong Kong) 9:02.82 100m Freestyle Mingyu Luo (China) 55.63 Sum Yiu Li (Hong Kong) 55.92 Thuy Hien Nguyen (Vietnam) 56.01 200m Individual Medley Mana Ishikawa (Japan) 2:12.00 Yanjun Zhou (China) 2:15.30 Thi My Tien Vo (Vietnam)2:15.96 100m Breaststroke Wui Kiu MAN (Hong Kong) 1:09.12 Yijing WANG (China) 1:09.79 Koharu NAKAZAWA (Japan) 1:10.14 50m Butterfly Zhenqi GONG (China) 26.62 Sofiya ABUBAKIROVA (Kazakhstan) 26.80 Sofia SPODARENKO (Kazakhstan) 26.94 Diving Men 3m Springboard Xiaohu Tai (China) 455.25 Hengnuo Lin (China) 432.45 Vyacheslav Kachanov (Uzbekistan) 368.85 Women Platform Zihan Liu (China) 370.25 Xiahan Wu (China) 298.75 Nur Muhammed Abrar Raj (Malaysia) 240.10



