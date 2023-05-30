Surfing: With eyes set on Paris 2024 qualification, India Open returns with 4th edition

The 4th Edition of the Indian Open of Surfing, the premier surfing competition of the Surfing Federation of India – the governing body for the sport in India, has got support from Karnataka Tourism for the fourth consecutive year while Cycle Pure Agarbathies & Jai Hind Group have come on board as principal partners.

A host of other corporate houses have also extended their support to the event for the first time establishing the growth of the sport in Karnataka and nationally as well. The three-day surfing extravaganza will see top Indian surfers like Sanjaikumar S, Nitish Varun T, Surya P, Ruban D, Srikanth D, Sathish Sarvanan, Manikandan Desappan fight it out for the top honors from 01st June – 03rd June, at the Panambur Beach, Mangaluru.

The event is being hosted by the Mantra Surfing Club, Mangaluru.



With eyes set on Paris 2024, where surfing will debut as a medal event, India for the very first time has sent a four-member team to ISA World Surfing Games 2023, El Salvador which is a Qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The top four Indian surfers’ basis the ranking from last year will also be competing simultaneously for the Olympic qualifiers while Top surfers in India will fight it out at Mangalore hoping to make it to the India team for other international events.

To add to the growing popularity of the sport in India a host of corporate houses like Rohan Corporation, Northern Sky, Novigo Solutions, Code Craft, Semnox and TT Group have also joined hands with the Surfing Federation of India to extend their long-term support to the premier surfing competition.

“It's exciting to kickstart the new competitive surfing season in India. Indian Open of Surfing is the first of the four National Series championships that have been planned by the Surfing Federation of India. Also being the host of Mantra Surf Club, I am looking forward to a great competition just before the onset of monsoons.

What adds to this happiness of kicking off the Indian surfing season, is that this is the first year when big corporate houses have extended their support to the competition, establishing the growing popularity of the sport,” said Ram Mohan Paranjpe, VP, the Surfing Federation of India & Partner, Mantra Surf Club.