Ramesh, Sugar crowned National Champions at Indian Open of Surfing

Karnataka's Ramesh Budhial outwitted Tamil Nadu's Ajeesh Ali to be crowned as the new national champion in the men's open surf category on the final day of the third edition of the Indian Open of Surfing on Sunday.

Sugar Banarse and Sofiya Sharma were crowned the national champions in the women's open and Groms Girls 16 & Under categories respectively, while Tamil Nadu's Kishore Kumar claimed the title in the groms boys 16 & Under category.

The day began with the semifinals of the men's open surf category which saw Ramesh along with Tamil Nadu's Ajeesh Ali, Sathish Sarvanan & Ruban V advancing into the finals.

The finals were a treat to watch with Ramesh displaying some breathtaking maneuvers, which impressed the judges and helped him to clinch the national title.

Ramesh Budhial

Ramesh finished with a total score of 16.33, while runner's up Ajeesh Ali finished with 15.67 points. Sathish Sarvanan finished third with 13 points.



"I am so happy. It is a great feeling to be the national champion. The field was tough, and Ajeesh was spectacular, but I was here today to put in my best effort and I am glad I could do that," Ramesh said in a release.

In women's open surf competition, 16-year-old Sugar Banarse from Goa scored a total of 14.50 points while runner up Srishti Selvam earned 13.40 points. Karnataka's Sinchana Gowda finished third with 10.20 points.

In total, Tamil Nadu won six medals followed by Karnataka (5) and Goa (2) in the competition.