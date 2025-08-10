Ramesh Budihal: From teaching Surfing to India’s first individual Asian Surfing Medalist

Despite financial challenges, Ramesh Budihal never let go of his dream.

Surfboards, wetsuits, and travel came at a steep cost, so he taught surfing lessons to fund his training, relying on sporadic sponsorships — including a recent stint with Coca-Cola.

That determination carried him to a historic milestone.

Ramesh Budihal etched his name in history on home waters, becoming the first Indian surfer to win a medal in the Open Men’s category at the Asian Surfing Championships, clinching bronze in the 2025 edition in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

The 27-year-old delivered a composed, calculated performance in the medal round, scoring 12.60 points in the final heat. South Korea’s Kanoa Heejae claimed gold with 15.17, while Indonesia’s Pajar Ariyana took silver with 14.57.

A hard-fought path to the Podium

Budihal’s path to the final was built on resilience. He advanced from the semi-final with 11.43 points, finishing second behind Ariyana. In the quarter-final, he topped his heat with an impressive 14.84 points.

The semi-final tested his nerve. “To be honest, this was my goal from the beginning of the season, to get qualified for the Asian Championship,” he told The Bridge after qualifying for the final. “The second goal was to be in the final and make India proud, and show where we are at the level. That’s where I wanted to be.”

Starting with modest scores of 2.67 and 1.17, he turned the heat around with back-to-back rides of 5.50 and 5.93. “All I have to do is just put an average score, which puts me in a safe zone. Even though the time wasn’t there, luckily that wave came and made it through the final,” he recalled.

Born in Goa in 2001 and raised in Kovalam, Kerala, Budihal began surfing at the age of five through the Sebastian Indian Social Project (SISP), a Belgian-run initiative introducing surfing to underprivileged children.

Initially, his parents were hesitant about the sport. But after he secured third place at the Coast Open in 2013, their support grew. “When I started winning events, they started supporting,” he said.

Despite this, financial challenges persisted.

Chasing bigger waves

For Budihal, India’s surfing infrastructure still needs to grow.

“It’s not just the waves. It’s physical, mental preparation. In Indonesia or around Asia, there are all the facilities you need. They get better waves every month. That’s what we need in India,” he emphasised.

Over the past four years, he has consistently ranked in the top three at the National Surf Series, winning the 2024 edition, alongside titles at the Indian Open of Surfing and Mahabs Point Break Challenge. His strong showings at the ISA World Surfing Games 2023 further boosted his credentials.

Last year, missing the Asian Surfing Championships in the Maldives was a setback — one he used as motivation. Ahead of the 2025 edition, he trained for two weeks with the 12-member Indian team in Mahabalipuram.

A step towards the Asian Games

The Mahabalipuram meet is the final surfing qualifier for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, where surfing will make its debut. Based on final rankings, India can clinch two additional spots. The country has already secured one men’s and one women’s quota for the Games.

Surfing, once a recreational activity, became an Olympic sport at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games. It returned at the Paris 2024 Games and is set to feature again at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.