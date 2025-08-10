Ramesh Budihal wins historic bronze at Asian Surfing Championships

Ramesh Budihal etched his name in history, becoming the first Indian surfer to win a medal in the Open Men’s category at the Asian Surfing Championships, clinching bronze in the 2025 edition on home waters.

Budihal, 27, produced a composed and calculated performance in the medal round, registering 12.60 points in the final heat. South Korea’s Kanoa Heejae took gold with 15.17, while Indonesia’s Pajar Ariyana claimed silver on 14.57.

The path to the podium was hard-fought. In the semifinals, Budihal faced a challenging lineup featuring defending champion Pajar Ariyana and Japan’s Kei Kobayashi. Despite the pressure, he delivered a combined score of 11.43 points to secure second place in the heat, relying on early wave selection and consistent maneuvers to edge into the final.

That semifinal followed a dominant quarterfinal showing, where Budihal topped his heat with an impressive 14.84 points, leaving the Philippines’ Neil Sanchez (12.80) in second. The win not only secured him a spot in the last four but also reinforced his status as one of the most improved surfers in Asia.

The significance of Budihal’s bronze cannot be overstated. India has never before won a medal in the Open Men’s category at the Asian Surfing Championships, and the result comes at a time when the sport is gaining traction in the country. With surfing making its Olympic debut in 2020 and set to feature again in 2028, such results provide crucial exposure and inspiration for the next generation.

Fellow Indian surfer Kishore Kumar also impressed, reaching the semifinals before bowing out with 8.10 points in his heat. Srikanth D narrowly missed progression past the quarterfinals, finishing third in his race.

The championships, held on the scenic shores of Mahabalipuram, featured top surfers from the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Japan, and South Korea. For Budihal, the home waters and supportive crowd proved an advantage.

Team events start tomorrow.