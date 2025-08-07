Prahlad Sriram stars on day 4 of Asian Surfing Championships 2025

Indian surfer put up determined performances on day 4 of the ASF Asian Surfing Championships 2025 at Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

With high stakes and limited second chances in the Repechage Rounds and Main Round 3, the waves off Mahabalipuram’s historic coast witnessed raw determination, clutch performances, and emotional breakthroughs, especially in the Open Men’s, Open Women’s, and Under-18 Boys’ divisions.

While India’s women surfers Shrishti Selvam and Kamali Moorthy bowed out in the Main Round 3 before, Prahlad Sriram kept Indian hopes alive in the U18 Boys Division, progressing to Round 3.

🚨#News | Indian men & women put up brave show on Day 4 at ASF Asian Surfing Championships 2025 in TN🏄‍♀️🏄



In the Open Women’s Repechage Round 2, 🇮🇳Shrishti Selvam and Kamali Moorthy advanced to the Main Round 3 before bowing out by narrow margins.



In the U18 Boys – Round 2… pic.twitter.com/CGVbGISO9Q — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 7, 2025

In the Open Women’s Repechage Round 2, Shrishti Selvam and Kamali Moorthy advanced to the Main Round 3 where their championship journey came to an end in the face of seasoned international competition.

Shrishti Selvam (4.66) and Kamali Moorthy (8.70) who won by 0.73, who topped her Round 2 : Heat 3 category. Both hailing from Tamil Nadu’s coastal surfing communities, displayed poise under pressure, navigating the inside sections effectively and progressing to the Main Round 3.

Unfortunately, Sugar Shanti, despite a promising start, was unable to back up her opening ride and exited the competition. Her powerful turns and crowd-pleasing style earned appreciation, even as her campaign came to an end.

Shrishti Selvam and Kamali Moorthy carried India’s flag into Main Round 3, facing off against Asia’s elite, including Thailand's Isabel Higgs (12.00) who won won by 6.33, and Japan's Sumomo Sato. Despite valiant efforts and sharp execution, both surfers were edged out by narrow margins.

Shrishti posted a 3.03 heat total with her signature forehand cutbacks, while Kamali scored an 5.57 after missing priority in the closing minutes. Unfortunately, neither score was enough to push them through to the quarterfinals, marking the end of Team India’s women’s campaign at this edition of the championships.

In the U18 Boys – Round 2 (Repechage), Prahlad Sriram delivered a standout performance and progressed to Round 3 (Main Round) to keep Indian hopes alive on day 5.

With just three days remaining in the championship, Day 5 will usher in Open Women’s Quarterfinals, Open Men Round 3, U18 Boys Round 3 and U18 Girls Round 2 (Repechage).