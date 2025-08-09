Ramesh Budihal becomes first Indian to reach Open Men’s final at Asian Surfing C'ships

Ramesh Budihal created history by becoming the first Indian surfer to qualify for the Open Men’s final at the 2025 Asian Surfing Championships held in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. This landmark achievement highlights the rapid progress of Indian surfing on the continental stage.

Budihal secured his spot in the final by delivering a strong performance in the semifinal heat, finishing second with a score of 11.43 points. His journey to the final was marked by a dominant showing in the quarterfinals, where he topped his heat with an impressive 14.84 points, outperforming top competitors from across Asia.

The Asian Surfing Championships, hosted on the scenic shores of Mahabalipuram, saw top surfers from several countries, including the Philippines, Indonesia, China, and South Korea competing fiercely. Budihal’s rise amidst such elite competition underscores India’s emerging presence in the sport.

Alongside Budihal, fellow Indian surfer Kishore Kumar reached the semifinals, finishing fourth in his heat with 8.10 points. While Kishore narrowly missed qualifying for the final, his semifinal appearance marks significant progress for Indian athletes in this fast-growing sport

Ramesh Budihal delivered a dominant performance in the quarterfinals, scoring an impressive 14.84 points and securing first place in his heat, ahead of the Philippines’ Neil Sanchez, who scored 12.80. Budihal’s strong showing reflects his skill and adaptability, especially considering he missed last year’s championship due to unforeseen circumstances.

Meanwhile, young surfer Kishore Kumar also impressed by advancing to the semifinals after finishing second in his quarterfinal heat with a score of 10.50. Kishore’s composure and confidence have grown significantly since last year’s competition, where he competed in the Under-18 category and became the first Indian to reach the semifinals in that age group. His recent upset victory over Japan’s Kei Kobayashi was a highlight of the competition.

🇮🇳 Historic moment at the Asian Surfing Championship as two Indians reach the semifinals for the first time!



Kishore Kumar finished 2nd in Heat 4 to qualify, while D Srikanth just missed out by 0.04 points, placing 3rd in Heat 3. So close! 🏄‍♂️🌊 #AsianSurfing #TeamIndia… pic.twitter.com/n8S18jnDDL — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 9, 2025

The competition in Mahabalipuram has been favorable for the Indian surfers, as the local conditions resemble their home waters, giving them an advantage over some international competitors. With only the top two from each heat advancing, India secured two semifinal places in a highly competitive field.

Other semifinalists include surfers from the Philippines, Indonesia, China, and South Korea, making for a diverse and challenging lineup. Indian surfer Srikanth D narrowly missed out on a semifinal berth, finishing third in his heat.