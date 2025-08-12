India secures two more surfing quotas for 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

India’s surfers secured two additional quota places – one each for men women – for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan at the Asian Surfing Championship (ASC) 2025 in Mahabalipuram.

With this, India now holds the maximum four quota slots permitted under the official qualification system: two men and two women in the shortboard category. The sport will make its Asian Games debut in 2026.

Ramesh Bhudial was the star of the show for India at the continental championship, winning a bronze – India's first-ever medal at this level.

His podium finish, combined with a semi-final appearance from Kishore Kumar, marked a new high for the Indian surfing contingent.

In a field featuring over 100 athletes from 19 countries, India also saw three surfers reach the quarter-finals for the first time in its history, signalling the sport’s growing competitive edge in the country.

The 2025 ASC was the final qualification event for the Asiad, with a total of 48 quota places – 24 for men and 24 for women – up for grabs.

Each NOC could earn a maximum of two slots per gender, with allocations based on regional representation and overall rankings.

India had previously earned its first-ever two quotas (one each in men’s and women’s events) at ASC 2024 in the Maldives, and this year’s results completed the full allocation.

Standings in Mahabalipuram further reflected the growing competitiveness: India placed third in the men’s open with 1,785 points, behind Indonesia (1,980) and South Korea (1,800).

In the women’s open, India ranked eighth with 1,200 points, while Japan topped the table.

The top four in each category also earned qualification for the Surf City El Salvador ALAS Global Finals in November.