Asian Surfing C'ships: Three male surfers advance to quarterfinal heats

The Indian surfers put up a brilliant performance on the fifth day, confirming three quarterfinal spots at the ASF Asian Surfing Championships 2025 at Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, on Friday.

All three Indian male surfers, Ramesh Budihal, Kishore Kumar, and Srikanth D, in action at the third round of the men's open category, advanced to the quarterfinal heats after finishing second in their respective heats.

Ramesh was the highest scorer for India in the third round as he accumulated 11 points in Heat-2, finishing behind Indonesia's Mega Artana by 1.5.

On the other hand, Kishore came from behind in the final minutes to score 10.14 points in heat 7 and pipped the Japanese player for a spot in the quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Srikanth scored 8.90 points in Heat 8.

The quarterfinals will take place on Saturday, and the young Indian surfers will be aiming to book their spot in the semi-finals heats for the first time, and that too in front of the home crowd.

The men's U18 round 3 heats will also take place on Friday.