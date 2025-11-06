Global team league ‘World Premier Squash’ to debut in August 2026

League Sports Co (LSC) has announced the launch of World Premier Squash (WPS), a new team-based international squash league created in partnership with World Squash and the Professional Squash Association (PSA).

Designed around an “innovation-first” model, WPS aims to bring technology-driven fan engagement, gender balance, and new scoring formats to the forefront of professional squash.

Scheduled to debut in August 2026, World Premier Squash will feature international franchises competing in a fast-paced, team-oriented format. The league will operate under LSC’s FSP Games umbrella, following the company’s strategy of blending elite competition with digital interactivity to attract global audiences.

LSC, known for its ventures such as the World Bowling League, which counts athletes like Mookie Betts and Virat Kohli among its investors, and E1 Team Blue Rising in the E1 powerboat series, plans to replicate that innovative approach in squash.

“With World Premier Squash, we are not just launching a new league — we are building a new stage for the sport,” said Adi K. Mishra, Founder and CEO of League Sports Co. “With the endorsement of the PSA and World Squash, we are creating a global platform that celebrates participation, connects fans, and drives new monetization models for athletes. Squash has always demanded the highest level of skill and intensity. Our goal is to make that energy visible and inspiring to audiences everywhere.”

William Louis-Marie, CEO of World Squash, said: “At World Squash, our goal is to make squash more visible, more welcoming, and part of everyday sporting life. We look forward to working with League Sports Co to launch World Premier Squash, delivering a spectacular spectator experience that puts the athleticism and passion of the sport on full display for new fans in iconic locations around the world.”

Alex Gough, CEO of the Professional Squash Association, said: “The PSA is committed to advancing the sport through innovation and collaboration. World Premier Squash brings a new format, presentation, and energy that will engage squash fans during the PSA Tour off-season.”

The inaugural World Premier Squash event is expected to take place at a landmark venue to be revealed in the coming months.