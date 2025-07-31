India claim first Boys’ Team medal in 13 years at World Squash Junior Championships

The Indian junior boys' team clinched a medal at the World Squash Junior Team Championships after 13 years in New Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday.

India bowed down to the second-seeded USA in the semi-finals after losing their first two matches of the tie, ultimately securing a bronze medal from the tournament.

Earlier, India defeated last year's finalist, South Korea, in the quarterfinals, thanks to a 2-1 victory with two match wins from Yusha Nafees and Ks Arihant to confirm their place in the last four.

USA proved to be a very tough task for the Indian team as they failed to win a single game of the tie, and both Ks Arihant and Pr Sandesh fell short in their respective straight game matches.

Sandesh Pr lost to Alexander Dartnell 0-3 (3-11, 2-11, 5-11) in just 26 minutes, whereas Arihant KS bowed down against 0-3 (6-11, 4-11, 7-11) against Jack Elriani in a 28 minute-contest.

Meanwhile, the Indian girls' team, who were out of the medal race after losing the quarterfinal to Egypt, clinched their 5th to 8th place playoff tie against Canada by 2-0.

Both Anahat Singh (3-0) and Anika Dubey (3-1) won their matches against Spring Ma and Joelle Kim, respectively, to confirm a top-6 finish for the Indian girls' team.