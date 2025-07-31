Squash
India claim first Boys’ Team medal in 13 years at World Squash Junior Championships
The team advanced to the semis for the first time in 13 years but fell to the USA, ultimately securing the bronze medal.
The Indian junior boys' team clinched a medal at the World Squash Junior Team Championships after 13 years in New Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday.
India bowed down to the second-seeded USA in the semi-finals after losing their first two matches of the tie, ultimately securing a bronze medal from the tournament.
Earlier, India defeated last year's finalist, South Korea, in the quarterfinals, thanks to a 2-1 victory with two match wins from Yusha Nafees and Ks Arihant to confirm their place in the last four.
USA proved to be a very tough task for the Indian team as they failed to win a single game of the tie, and both Ks Arihant and Pr Sandesh fell short in their respective straight game matches.
Sandesh Pr lost to Alexander Dartnell 0-3 (3-11, 2-11, 5-11) in just 26 minutes, whereas Arihant KS bowed down against 0-3 (6-11, 4-11, 7-11) against Jack Elriani in a 28 minute-contest.
Meanwhile, the Indian girls' team, who were out of the medal race after losing the quarterfinal to Egypt, clinched their 5th to 8th place playoff tie against Canada by 2-0.
Both Anahat Singh (3-0) and Anika Dubey (3-1) won their matches against Spring Ma and Joelle Kim, respectively, to confirm a top-6 finish for the Indian girls' team.