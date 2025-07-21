World Junior Squash Championships 2025: Indians impress on opening day

Indian squash players were off to a winning start as five of six women won their opening round matches at the World Junior Individual Squash Championships 2025 in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday.

Anahat Singh, the U19 Asian girls’ squash champion, got a bye in the first round while U17 Asian Junior Squash Championships bronze medalist Anika Dubey beat Poland’s Tola Otrzasek 3-1 (9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-3).

Rudra Singh, Navya Sundararajan, and Aradhya Porwal earned one-sided victories over their opponents.

Rudra beat South Africa’s Chante Leppan 3-0 (11-6, 11-3, 11-3) while Navya got the better of South Africa’s Dene Van Zyl 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-3). Aradhya Porwal beat South Africa’s Makayla Naidoo 3-0 (11-3, 11-3, 11-4).

Meanwhile, Unnati Tripathi was the only Indian on the other side of the result, falling to Natalia Mierzejewska of Poland 0-3 (11-13, 8-11, 9-11).

Among the men, Arihant KS and Shiven Agarwal won their respective first-round matches.

Arihant got the better of Germany’s Rufus Gebhardt 3-0 (11-2, 11-4, 11-5), Shiven defeated Frank O Flynn of Ireland 3-0 (11-3, 11-3, 11-8).

Karan Yadav, however, exited the tournament, losing to Eiad Daoud of Egypt 3-0 (3-11, 4-11, 5-11).

