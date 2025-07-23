World Junior Squash C'ships: Anahat Singh reaches quarter-finals

India's Anahat Singh continued her dominating performance to reach the quarter-final of women's singles discipline at World Junior Squash Championships in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday.

The second-seeded Indian outclassed Brazil's Laura Da Silva 11-5, 11-2, 11-6 in the pre-quarterfinals, registering her third consecutive straight-game win at the tournament.

#News | Anahat Singh storms into U19 World C'ships quarter-finals😍



The second seeded Indian takes down Brazil's Laura Da Silva 11-5, 11-2, 11-6 in straight games🔥#Squash pic.twitter.com/BL03kbNqhn — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 23, 2025

Earlier, the 17-year-old Indian won her round of 32 match against French player Ines Guyot (11-1, 11-6, 11-1) in another comfortable straight-game match on Tuesday.

She was the lone Indian representative remaining in the women's singles round of 16, as the other four competitors - Anika Dubey, Rudra Singh, Aradhya Porwal, and Navya Sundararajan - crashed out in the second round.

Anahat is now just one step away from a medal, which she will be aiming to confirm on Thursday against the winner of the match between Malika Elkaraksy of Egypt and America's Samantha Jaffe.

On the other hand, the Indian men's singles campaign ended as all three players, Arihant KS, Yusha Nafees, and Aryaveer Dewan, lost their respective third-round matches on Tuesday.