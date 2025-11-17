Squash World Cup 2025: Joshna Chinappa to lead Indian squad – Complete team

Veteran Joshna Chinappa will lead a four-member Indian contingent at the 2025 Squash World Cup, slated to be held in Chennai from 9 December next month.

The others in the squad will be Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar, and the rising teen sensation Anahat Singh, who will be the youngest player competing in the tournament.





The Squash World Cup is an international tournament overseen by World Squash in which National Federation squads of two men and two women play ties of four matches against each other, with each match being best-of-five games.

The tournament returns to Chennai after two years with the city having hosted its previous edition in 2023.

India had then finished with the bronze medal behind powerhouse Egypt and