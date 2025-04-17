World Squash C'ships Qualifier: Anahat Singh, Veer advance to quarterfinals

A good start for India at the 2025 World Squash Championships Asia Qualifier, as Anahat Singh, Veer Chotrani, and Tanvi Khanna progressed to the quarterfinals in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday.

Anahat and Veer took dominating straight-game victories in their first round matches against Philippine and Malaysian players, respectively, whereas Tanvi upset the top-seeded Nga Ching Cheng of Hong Kong.

The India no.1 women's singles player, Anahat, aiming to qualify for the World Championships for the first time, took a 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-7) win against Jemyca Aribado in just 20 minutes.

On the other hand, Veer got the better of home favourite Ong Sai Hung in the tight three-game affair, 11-7, 11-8, 14-12, in 36 minutes.

#news l Squash Q Event – Asia 🔥 India off to a strong start!



✅ Veer Chotrani & Tanvi Khanna into the QFs!

💥 Tanvi stuns top seed Ching Cheng 🇭🇰 (11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10)

💪 Veer beats ONG Sai Hung 🇲🇾 (11-7, 11-8, 14-12) in R1!#Squash #AsianQualifier pic.twitter.com/uIL3Ijch79 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 17, 2025

Tanvi Khanna upset the top seed

The biggest news of the day was that Tanvi Khanna edged past (11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10) the top-seeded player in the first round, continuing her quest for qualification for the World Squash Championships.

Tanvi aggressively started the match, winning the first two games comfortably, but then Nga showed some fight to pull back one game. She, however, failed to do so in the next game, losing closely by 10-12.

Tanvi will once again face the Hong Kong player, eighth-seeded Helen Tang, in the quarterfinal on Friday.