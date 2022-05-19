Squash World Championships: Saurav Ghosal loses in pre-quarters

CIndia's leading squash player Saurav Ghosal could not match the quality of world number four Mostafa Asal and lost his pre-quarterfinal in straight games at the World Championships.

The world number 17 from India lost 2-11, 7-11, 3-11 to the fast rising Egyptian, who is 14 years younger than him, on Wednesday night.

Ghosal came into the World Championship after the high of Tournament of Champions in New York where he reached the semifinals for the first time.



In the women's draw, Joshna Chinappa had to withdraw from her round of 16 match against Egypt's Rowan Elaraby due to a bout of food poisoning.