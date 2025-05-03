Squash: Veer Chotrani crashes out in Bermuda Open semis

Veer Chotrani crashed out of the $28,750 Bermuda Open Squash Championship from the semi-finals in Devonshire, England.

Veer lost to the youngest ever men’s WSF World Junior Squash Champion Mohamad Zakaria of Egypt 5-11, 11-6, 11-8, 3-11, 15-17 in a thrilling contest that lasted 73 minutes.

With the match levelled at 2-2, Veer had multiple opportunities in the final game to upset the second seed.

Earlier, Veer had beaten Bermuda’s Taylor Carrick 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 in the opening round.

He went on to upset fourth seed Leandro Romiglio of Argentina 11-9, 11-5, 11-3 in the second round followed by a walkover over fifth seed Nick Wall in the quarterfinals.

In the final, Zakaria will take on top seed Miguel Rodriguez of Colombia.

In the women’s line up, Joshna Chinappa made an early exit. She beat Canada's Vahbiz Bulsara 11-3, 11-4, 11-5 but lost to sixth seed Haya Ali of Egypt 8-11, 12-10, 11-5, 9-11, 8-11 in the second round.

The final will be played between top two seeds Aira Azman and Hana Moataz.

Veer will join Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar in men’s singles at the World Squash Championships 2025 scheduled in Chicago, USA, from May 9 to 17.

He had qualified after winning the Asian qualifiers final in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.