SRFI, HCL bet big on Squash Podium Programme to improve sport's ecosystem in India

New initiatives were announced on Tuesday as part of the HCL Squash Podium Programme by Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) and tech major HCL to significantly improve the sport's ecosystem in the country.

Speaking at a press conference here, SRFI Secretary-General Cyrus Poncha said, "Over the next five years, we would like to build a strong community of squash talent to enable India to dominate the world stage." He said the joint effort with HCL has helped India rise to third place behind Egypt and the United Kingdom with the highest number of globally ranked players.

About the initiatives as part of the Squash Podium Programme, Associate Vice-President and Head-HCL Brand, Rajat Chandolia said multi-city Professional Squash Association (PSA) tournaments would be held in the country, both for men and women, apart from efforts to identity talent at the grassroots level and multiple coaching camps and clinics for referees.

Also, he said steps would be taken to increase the number of participants in the HCL Junior Indian Open, which will be organised as a Platinum event under the Asian Squash Federation calendar, which would help players in the continental rankings in their relevant age groups. He said the programme would help nurture existing senior and junior players and help them finish on the podium at major international events.

It would also help enhance coaching standards and encourage and identify the next generation of Indian squash players through grassroots initiatives. Top Indian players Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa, who were present, said Indian squash had come a long way in recent years. "Right now, we are very competitive at the world level, both in seniors and juniors. We need to have more success for Indians going forward," Ghosal said.