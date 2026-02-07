Squash
Anahat and Abhay bow out from second round of Windy City Open
Teen sensation Anahat missed out on her 2–0 lead to lose 2-3 to seventh seed Tinne Gilis.
India’s leading singles players, Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh, bowed out in the second round of the USD 260,000 Windy City Open in Chicago on Saturday.
The 17-year-old Anahat lost in a hard-fought five-game thriller against the seventh seed and World No.10 Tinne Gilis of Belgium.
Anahat was leading 2-0 when the Belgian No.1 staged a comeback to beat the Indian 3-2 (6-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-4) in 49 minutes.
In the opening round, Anahat got the better of Egypt’s Zeina Mickawy 3-1.
Last week, Anahat won the Squash on Fire Open 2026 in Washington, her maiden PSA Squash Tour-Bronze Level tournament. She also attained a career-high ranking of World no. 19 in women's singles.
Meanwhile, World no 29 Abhay Singh lost 0-3 to World No.1 Mostafa Asal of Egypt 8-11, 5-11, 7-11 in a contest that lasted 43 minutes. In the opening round, Abhay beat Egypt’s Fares Dessouky 3-1.
Anahat and Abhay were the only Indians in action in Chicago.