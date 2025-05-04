Abhay Singh storms into Hyder Trophy final after stunning win over U23 World Champion

India’s top men's squash player, Abhay Singh, has reached the final of The Hyder Trophy 2025, a $12,000 PSA Challenger Tour event being held in New York, following a commanding victory over Pakistan’s Noor Zaman.

Abhay, the top seed, defeated third seed and reigning U23 world champion Zaman in straight sets 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-8) to book his place in the title clash. He will face England’s Sam Todd in the final.

The 25-year-old has been in exceptional form throughout the tournament. He opened his campaign with a bye followed by a win over Malaysia’s Yee Xian Siow 3-1 (11-7, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7). He beat Egypt’s Ziad Ibrahim, the eighth seed, in the quarterfinals 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-4).

Abhay’s surge in form has been evident since March this year when he climbed five spots to break into the top 50 of the PSA world rankings for the first time in his career. He is currently ranked 49th in the world after collecting 192 ranking points across 12 tournaments.

The Chennai-based player is also set to represent India in the upcoming World Squash Championships 2025 in Chicago, USA, from May 9 to 17. He will join compatriots Veer Chotrani, Ramit Tandon, and Velavan Senthilkumar in the men’s singles draw.

Abhay has enjoyed a successful run over the past year, notably clinching double gold at the Asian Squash Championships in Malaysia in 2024. He won the men’s doubles title with Velavan Senthilkumar and the mixed doubles alongside veteran Joshna Chinappa.