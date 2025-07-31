Senior National Squash Championship set for August 23–28 in New Delhi

The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) has announced that the Senior National Squash Championship will be held in New Delhi from August 23 to 28, bringing together the country’s top squash talent for one of its most prestigious domestic events.

Matches will be played at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, a venue that has hosted numerous national and international events across sports.

SRFI Secretary General Cyrus Poncha confirmed the dates during a media briefing on Thursday. “Our Senior National Championships is happening in Delhi in three weeks at the Dhyanchand Stadium. Most of the top players are expected to participate,” he stated.

In addition to announcing the Nationals, SRFI also unveiled the HCL India Squash Tour 2025-26, a Professional Squash Association (PSA)-sanctioned circuit designed to provide Indian players with greater opportunities for international exposure, ranking points, and prize money.

Backed by long-time supporter HCL and conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India, the tour has expanded its footprint to six cities this year — Jaipur, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and New Delhi. The capital and Ahmedabad are newly added venues in the latest edition.

The 2025-26 calendar includes:

Challenger 15k event in Chennai (USD 15,000 prize pool)

Challenger 9k events in Jaipur and Mumbai (USD 9,000 each)

Challenger 6k events in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad (USD 6,000 each)

Each tournament follows a 24-player knockout format, with the top eight seeds receiving first-round byes. Importantly, all events will offer equal prize money for men and women, reinforcing the SRFI’s commitment to gender parity in the sport.

The HCL India Squash Tour 2025-26 will kick off in Jaipur from August 4 to 8, followed by Mumbai (September 8–12), Bengaluru (September 26–31), Chennai (December 1–5), Ahmedabad (January 27–31), and finally New Delhi (February 3–7).