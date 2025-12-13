Squash
SDAT Squash World Cup: India beat defending champion Egypt; storms into first-ever final
India cleanswept the defending champion Egypt in the semi-finals and now plays Hong Kong, China for the title on Sunday.
India stunned defending champions Egypt to storm into the final of the 2025 SDAT Squash World Cup at Chennai’s Express Avenue Mall on Saturday.
The hosts registered a hard-fought 3-0 win over Egypt to register their best-ever performance in the Squash World Cup, having already won a bronze in the 2023 edition.
India will now play Hong Kong, China in the final. The top seeds came back from 2-0 down to draw against Japan and book a place in the final.
National champion Velavan Senthilkumar stepped in for the hosts and was quick to give an early advantage with a commanding 3-0 (7-1, 7-3, 7-6) win against World No. 96 Ibrahim Elkabbani.
The final game saw glimpses of fightback from Ibrahim and briefly led 6-5 in the third game, but Velavan, World no 45, was quick to recover and sealed the match.
Seventeen-year-old Anahat Singh fought out a tense tie against the world No. 44, with the contest going down to the final game. Anahat beat Nour Heikal 3-2 (6-7, 7-5, 7-3, 3-7, 7-3) in a dramatic tie.
Then, Abhay Singh, India’s top-ranked men’s squash player at world No. 29, went on to wrap up the game in India’s favour, defeating Adam Hawal 3-1 (7-5, 6-7, 7-5, 7-6).
Defending champion Egypt beat Iran, Japan and Australia to make the semi-final, while India registered wins over Switzerland, Brazil and South Africa to make the last four.
Semifinal Results:
India vs Egypt
Velavan Senthilkumar bt Ibrahim Elkabbani 3-0 (7-1, 7-3, 7-6)
Anahat Singh bt Nour Heikal 3-2 (6-7, 7-5, 7-3, 3-7, 7-3)
Abhay Singh bt Adam Hawal 3-1 (7-5, 6-7, 7-5, 7-6)
Joshna Chinnappa vs Nardine Sameh Garas DNP
Hong Kong, China 2-2 Japan
Henry Leung 2-3 Tomotaka Endo
Tomato Ho 0-3 Satomi Watanabe
Alex Lau 3-0 Ryunosuke Tsukue
Ka Yi Lee 3-1 Akari Midorikawa