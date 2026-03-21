Saurav Ghosal appointed Sports Commissioner of World Premier Squash

India’s most accomplished squash player Saurav Ghosal has been appointed Sports Commissioner of World Premier Squash, taking on a key leadership role ahead of the league’s first edition in August 2026.

The announcement brings one of the sport’s most experienced figures into a senior administrative position as the new global league prepares for its debut.

Ghosal, the only Indian male player to break into the top 10 of the PSA World Rankings, has also won multiple Asian Games medals and spent over two decades competing at the highest level.

In his new role, Ghosal will oversee the league’s sporting structure, including competition format, player qualification pathways and officiating standards.

“Saurav has spent over two decades competing at the summit of this sport. He understands the nuances of the sport and the need to innovate with integrity. As World Premier Squash builds at the intersection of elite competition and technology-driven participation, his leadership is the foundation we want to build on,” said Adi K Mishra, Founder and CEO, Future of Sports Platform.

League to open global pathways through technology

World Premier Squash aims to combine elite-level competition with broader access for emerging players. Of the 24 players in the league, including reserves, a significant number of spots will be open to global qualification.

Through AI-enabled challenges hosted on the Future of Sports Platform, players worldwide can compete for up to 16 places without needing rankings, agents or geographical access.

“The best squash players in the world came through communities, clubs and courts far from the spotlight. World Premier Squash honours that by using AI-enabled challenges on the FSP platform to connect every corner of the global squash family, and giving the sport’s next great player, wherever they are, a genuine path to the top,” said Ghosal.

The appointment comes as squash prepares for its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, a development expected to drive further growth in the sport.

The inaugural edition of World Premier Squash is scheduled to take place in August 2026.