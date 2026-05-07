PSA World Championships 2026: India fields all-men team in Giza - Preview

The PSA World Championships, the most prestigious title in professional squash, returns to Giza, Egypt, from May 8 to 16, 2026.

Hosted at Palm Hills Sports Club, the event features a $1.403 million total prize fund ($701,500 each for men and women).

The tournament follows a single-elimination knockout format with 128 players (64 men + 64 women) from over 50 countries.

It is a pure knockout; one loss and you're out.

Players qualify through PSA World Rankings, Challenger Tour events, or Continental Qualifying tournaments.

Egypt continues to dominate the championship with World No.1 Mostafa Asal and women’s World No.1 Hania El Hammamy. The defending champions are Mostafa Asal in the men’s category and Nour El Sherbini in the women’s category.



India’s campaign

India will have an all-men contingent this year as no Indian woman qualified for the tournament.

Tanvi Khanna was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Asian qualifiers, resulting in no Indian women making the main draw.

Anahat Singh was also set to take part in the World Championships but could not participate due to personal reasons.



India has not won a medal at the PSA World Championship so far. Saurav Ghosal became the first Indian to reach the quarter-finals in 2013 and repeated the feat in 2018-19 in Chicago. Joshna Chinappa also reached the quarter-finals in 2017.

India’s campaign at the 2024-25 PSA World Squash Championships ended in the second round, but Veer Chotrani had an impressive performance against World No.2 Ali Farag.

Indian squad: Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar, Veer Chotrani

Match Schedule:

May 8 - Round 1: Velavan Senthilkumar vs Abhay Singh

May 9 - Round 1

Ramit Tandon vs Kareem El Torkey (EGY)

Velavan Senthilkumar vs Victor Crouin (FRA)

May 10 - Round 2

May 11-12 - Round 3

May 13-14 - Quarter-finals

May 15 - Semi-finals

May 16 - Final

Where to watch:

The matches will be streamed live on Squash TV.