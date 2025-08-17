NSW Squash Bega Open: Anahat Singh finishes as runner-up in maiden PSA Copper Final

Indian teenage sensation Anahat Singh finished as runner-up at her maiden final on the PSA World Tour Event, 2025 NSW Squash Bega Open (PSA Copper) in Bega, Australia, on Sunday.

The youngster couldn't maintain her winning streak due to an ankle injury sustained during the semi-final, forcing her to withdraw from the final match in the fourth game against Egypt's Habiba Hani, 11-9, 5-11, 8-11, 4-10(r).

Anahat Singh finishes RUNNER-UP at the NSW Squash Bega Open 2025! 🙌🇮🇳



After a slight niggle in yesterday's semi-final, she eventually had to retire in the fourth game of the final against Egypt's Habiba Hani.



Still, a creditable performance from the youngster in her first-ever… pic.twitter.com/NEWwmkDJk1 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 17, 2025

The world no.53 Anahat had a brilliant run at the tournament to reach her maiden final on the World Tour, which will also help her to enter the top 50-ranked players in the world for the first time.

In the final, Anhat had a better start, winning a very close opening game by 11-9, but then her injury aggravated, and she could not match the speed of the young Egyptian and lost the second game.

The 17-year-old continued the fight in the third game but lost it closely, 8-11. In the end, it wasn't working for her as she wasn't feeling good and eventually got retired out in the fourth game.