Squash World C'ships: Anahat, Abhay Singh among four Indians advance to second Round

Four Indian players have made their mark by advancing to the second round. Ramit Tandon, Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, and Veer Chotrani all secured impressive victories against their respective opponents, in the opening round at the PSA Squash World Championships 2025

Ramit Tandon faced Japan’s Ryunosuke Tsukue in a tough encounter. After losing the first game 10-12, Tandon bounced back strongly, taking the next three games with scores of 11-7, 13-11, and 11-7. His resilient performance earned him a 3-1 victory and a spot in the next round.

Anahat Singh, one of India’s promising young talents, was up against Marina Stefanoni of the USA. In a thrilling match that saw both players exchange wins, Anahat showed great composure in the deciding games. After losing the first game 10-12, she rallied to win 11-9, lost the third game 6-11, and then clinched the final two games 11-6, 11-6, securing a 3-2 victory.

Abhay Singh delivered a solid performance against Switzerland’s Nicolas Mueller. He started with 11-7 win in first game. Despite dropping the second game 2-11, Abhay recovered with precision, winning the third games 11-7 and finishing off with an 11-6 win in the fourth game. His 3-1 win was a dominant display of skill and focus.

Veer Chotrani was engaged in a tightly contested match against England’s Declan James. The game saw both players pushing each other to their limits, with Veer emerging victorious in a thrilling four-game match. He won the first game 11-9, lost the second 9-11, and then took the third 12-10 and the fourth 16-14, securing a well-deserved 3-1 victory.

The success of these four players not only highlights the rising standard of Indian squash but also marks a significant achievement for Indian sports on the global stage. As they move forward in the competition, all eyes will be on them to see if they can continue their strong performances and make deeper runs in the tournament.