Squash National Doubles C'ships: Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh shine with twin titles

Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh clinched two doubles titles each at the National Squash Doubles Championships in Chennai on Friday.

The young stars teamed up to win the mixed doubles title, and also partnered with Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshna Chinappa to claim the men’s and women’s doubles titles, respectively.

To kick off the exciting finals day, Velavan and Abhay secured a comfortable straight-games win (11-5, 11-4) over Ravi Dikshit and Guhan Senthilkumar — Velavan’s elder brother.

The bronze medal in the men’s doubles went to Abhay Vasudev and L Meyyappan, who defeated Suraj Chand and Rahul Baitha (11-6, 11-8) in the third-place playoff.

In the women’s doubles, Anahat Singh and veteran Joshna Chinappa took the title with a commanding straight-game victory (11-4, 11-9) over Pooja Arthi and Rathika S.

Nirupama Dubey and Shameena Riaz clinched the bronze, overcoming Ananya Narayan and Anjali Semwal (11-8, 11-8).

🚨#News l Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh clinches the Men's Doubles National Title🏆



Velavan wins the battle against Guhan his Elder brother in the finals🏆



✨Women's Champions✨ - Joshna Chinappa & Anahat Singh



✨Mixed doubles Champions✨ - Abhay Singh & Anahat Singh… pic.twitter.com/SqEBW3blkv — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 23, 2025

Anahat-Abhay win thrilling mixed doubles title

Anahat and Abhay added the mixed doubles title to their tally after edging past the experienced duo of Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar in a thrilling three-game final (11-9, 5-9, 11-9).

Joshna and Velavan saved three match points in the decider but couldn’t force a comeback on the final point, settling for silver.

Meanwhile, the pair of Sandhesh Pr and Shameena Riaz claimed the bronze medal.