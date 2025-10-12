Squash: Joshna Chinappa storms into Japan Open semifinals

Veteran Indian squash player Joshna Chinappa advanced to the semi-finals of the Japan Open PSA Challenger after a commanding victory over Egyptian second seed Nardine Garas (world No. 49). The 39-year-old former world No. 10, currently ranked world No. 117, defeated Garas 11-8, 15-13, 11-9 in straight games during the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Chinappa will now take on fourth seed Egyptian Rana Ismail (world No. 79) in the semifinals, aiming to continue her impressive run in the tournament.

Throughout the event, Chinappa has shown consistent dominance. She began her campaign with a straight-game win over Malaysia’s Anrie Goh (world No. 217) 11-6, 11-6, 11-6 in the opening round.

In the second round, she overcame French fifth seed Lauren Baltayan (world No. 72) 11-7, 11-4, 11-9, highlighting the gap her experience brings against higher-ranked opponents.

The Japan Open 2025, taking place from October 9 to 13 in Yokohama City, Japan, is part of the PSA Challenger Tour 15 and features a prize purse of $15,000 for men and $15,000 for women.