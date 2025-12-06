Indian Squash Tour 4: Anahat Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar clinch titles

Anahat Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar clinched their respective individual singles titles at the Indian Squash Tour-4 in Chennai on Friday.

Anahat defeated the veteran Joshna Chinappa in the final for the second straight tournament. Meanwhile, Velavan defeated Egypt's Adam Hawal to clinch his maiden title of 2025.

The top-seeded Velavan dropped just 2 games throughout the tournament to register a comfortable victory, clinching his 10th PSA Challenger title.

On the other hand, the second-seeded Veer Chotrani had a disappointing quarterfinal exit, losing a straight-game match to the finalist Hawal.

Geared Up for Squash World Cup

In women's singles, Anahat had yet another tiring five-game encounter against Joshna, where she came from behind to edge past the latter, 11-8, 11-13, 11-13, 11-6, 11-8.

This was Anahat's third consecutive top-4 finish on the PSA Tour after the Canadian Open semi-finals and the title win at Daly College Indian Open.

These wins will serve as a confidence booster for the Indian players ahead of the WSF Squash World Cup, which takes place in the same city next week.

Anahat and Joshna will not be rivals at that event, as this is a team event, and they will be playing alongside each other, joining Velavan and Abhay Singh to represent India together.