Indian Open Squash 2026: Veer Chotrani sets up all-Indian final with Abhay Singh

India are guaranteed a men’s title at the Indian Open Squash 2026 after Veer Chotrani and Abhay Singh advanced to the final with convincing semi-final victories.

World No. 46 Veer Chotrani secured his place in the final with a 3-1 win over Sanjay Jeeva. After dropping a game, Chotrani regained control to close out the match and confirm his spot in the title clash.

Abhay Singh joined him in the final after defeating Malaysia’s Ameeshenraj Chandaran by the same 3-1 margin. Singh delivered a composed performance against the higher-ranked opponent to ensure an all-Indian final in the men’s draw.

#News | Anahat Singh reaches final of 2026 Indian Open Squash🔥



She gets the better off Tanvi Khanna 3-1 in an all-India semi-final👏#Squash pic.twitter.com/HBHRMRNnEy — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 21, 2026

Anahat Singh enters women’s final



In the women’s event, Anahat Singh also progressed to the final following a 3-1 victory over Tanvi Khanna in an all-Indian semi-final.

Anahat maintained control through most of the match, overcoming a brief challenge to secure her place in the championship round.

She will now face second seed Egyptian player Hana Moataz tomorrow.

The stage is now set for a high-profile men’s final between Chotrani and Abhay Singh, while Anahat Singh will look to capitalise on her form and home support as she eyes the women’s title.