Indian Open Squash 2026: Abhay, Anahat Singh progress to quarters

Hosts India had a mixed run in the second round of the 2026 India Open PSA Copper event in Mumbai on Thursday.

While top players, Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh, won their respective matches, the other seeded entrants Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar bowed out.

Ramit was of no match and lost 9-11, 4-11, 9-11 in straight games to Duncan Lee of Malaysia.

On the other hand, Velavan had several opportunities but blew significant leads, including an 8-0 advantage in the third game before eventually losing 8-11, 9-11, 9-11.

#News | Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar exit in second round of Indian Open.



Ramit lost to Duncan Lee🇲🇾 9-11, 4-11, 9-11, while Velavan lost to Ameeshenraj Chandaran🇲🇾, 8-11, 9-11, 9-11 despite leading 8-0 in third game.#Squash #PSAIndianopen #IndianSports pic.twitter.com/Fe03DmtIM7 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 19, 2026

Elsewhere, veteran Joshna Chinappa started her campaign with a win, edging past Irish player Breanne Flynn 12-10, 11-4, 8-11, 11-9 in four games.

Meanwhile, the star of the day for India was Tanvi Khanna, who knocked out the seventh-seeded Egyptian player Nour Khafagy 11-5, 11-9, 11-9 in straight games.

The youngster Veer Chotrani also reached the quarter-finals when his opponent, Yannik Omlor of Germany, withdrew in the first game due to injury.

The competition will get more intense with the quarterfinal matches on Friday, with three exciting Indian-Egyptian matchups, while Anahat will take on Sehveetrraa Kumar of Malaysia.