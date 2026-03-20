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Indian Open Squash 2026: Anahat sets up semi-final with Tanvi

Four Indians reached semi-finals of 2026 Indian Open Squash.

Anahat Singh, British Open 2025
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Anahat Singh advances to the final of the NSW Bega Open 2025. (Photo credit: British Open)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 20 March 2026 10:41 PM IST

Anahat Singh registered a comfortable victory win in the women's singles quarter-finals to set up an all-India semi-final clash against Tanvi Khanna at the 2026 Indian Open PSA Copper event on Friday.

Up against Sehveetrraa Kumar of Malaysia in the quarter-finals, Anahat registered a straightforward 11-2, 11-6, 11-4 win in straight games to enter the final four.


The top seeded Anahat is expected to start as the favourite in the semi-finals against Khanna, who beat the fourth seeded Ainaa Amani of Malaysia 11-6, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8 earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, veteran Joshna Chinappa was ousted in the women's singles quarter-finals after falling to a 8-11, 11-8, 6-11, 1-11 loss at the hands of 19-year-old Nadien Elhammamy of Egypt.

Elsewhere in men's singles, both the Indians in contention – Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani – won their respective matches to advance to the semi-finals.


While the second seeded Abhay beat Yassin Shohdy of Egypt 11-8, 7-11, 11-5, 11-7, Chotrani won 11-9, 11-8, 11-2 against Mohamed Sharaf.

Abhay will face off against Ameeshenraj Chandaran in the semi-finals, whereas Chotrani will go up against Sanjay Jeeva of Malaysia.

SquashIndian SportsAnahat SinghAbhay SinghJoshna Chinnappa
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