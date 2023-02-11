Squash
India to meet Pakistan in Asian junior squash men's final
India defeated Korea to set up a clash with top seed Pakistan in the men's final of Asian Junior Squash Team championship.
India will take on Pakistan in the men's final of the HCL 21st Asian Junior Team Championship 2023 here on Sunday. In the semi-finals played on Saturday, the second-seeded Indian team edged out Korea 2-1, while top-seeded Pakistan blanked Malaysia.
However, the Indian women's team went down 1-2 to top-ranked Malaysia in the semi-finals as only Anahat Singh won her game.
Results:
Semifinals
Men: India beat Korea 2-1 (Krishna Mishra lost to Jooyoung Na 10-12, 9-11, 8-11; Shaurya Bawa beat Kun Kim 10-12, 8-11, 11-8, 11-1, 11-6; Paarth Ambani beat Seojin Oh 11-9, 11-5, 11-4). Pakistan beat Malaysia 2-0 (Noor Zaman beat Harith Danial Bin Jefri 13-11, 11-6, 11-6; Muhammad Ashab Irfan beat Shamiel Haeyzad Bin Shahrulhisam 11-4, 11-8, 11-6; Muhammad Hamza Khan vs Low Wa Sern Not Played).
Women: Malaysia beat India 2-1 (Aira Binti Azman lost to Anahat Singh 9-11, 5-11, 11-4, 7-11; Whitney Isabelle Anak Wilson beat Yuvna Gupta 13-11, 11-8, 5-11, 9-11, 11-7; Yasshmita Jadishkumar beat Pooja Arthi 9-11, 11-4, 11-7, 15-13). Japan lost to Hong Kong China 1-2 (Akari Midorikawa beat Wai Sze Wing 6-11, 11-3, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6; Mahiro Nishio lost to Leung Ka Huen 9-11, 5-11, 2-11; Kurumi Takahashi lost to Tse Yee Lam Toby 12-14, 11-9, 5-11, 5-11).