India beats Japan, will face Malaysia in semifinals of Squash World Cup

In a thrilling Pool B match, India, the second-seeded team, showcased their resilience by defeating Japan 3-1. This victory allowed them to secure the top spot in the group and advance to the semifinals of the SDAT WSF Squash World Cup in Chennai, which marks their first-ever entry into this stage of the championship. T

Their semifinal opponent will be Malaysia, the fourth seed.

The Indian team, comprising Abhay Singh, Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal, and Tanvi Khanna, had already guaranteed their place in the semifinals with two impressive 4-0 wins against Hong Kong China and South Africa in their previous ties.

However, their triumph on Thursday held added significance as it ensured they would not face the top-seeded team, Egypt, in the semifinals.

The team got off to a poor start when Abhay Singh lost in three games to Tomotaka Endo. In the next match, former World No.10 Joshna Chinappa was on hand to perform an incredible rescue act.

Despite going one game down to Satomi Watanabe - the top-ranked player at the tournament - Chinappa showed incredible determination to come back, with the 36-year-old, who is also from Chennai, winning 2-7, 7-4, 3-7, 7-5, 7-5.

The crowd goes crazy as Joshna Chinappa comes from behind to beat the World Cup's top ranked player Satomi Watanabe of Japan! 🔥🔥#SquashWorldCup pic.twitter.com/wzNPqnMwPO — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 15, 2023

India men's No.1 Saurav Ghosal then got the better of Ryunosuke Tsukue in five games.



The wins for Chinappa and Ghosal meant that India could no longer be caught by Japan in the race for top of Pool B, due to India's superior number of wins over the three days of the Pool Stage.

In the final match, Khanna put the tie to bed with a comfortable 3-0 win against Akari Midorikawa.

Later, Chinappa said: "It was just emotional winning this match. I knew it was going to be hard coming in. Satomi's had some great results on tour, so honestly I'm just relieved to get through.

"It's such a quick game and there's no room for error. Both of us hit some great shots at times and it was anybody's game today."

The defeat for Japan means they will play Egypt in the semifinals, with the top seeds beating Malaysia 3-1.

Pool B: India beat Japan 3-1 (Abhay Singh lost to Tomotake Endo 6-7, 6-7, 2-7; Joshna Chinappa beat Satomi Watanabe 2-7, 7-4, 3-7, 7-5, 7-5; Saurav Ghosal beat Ryunosuke Tsukue 7-6, 6-7, 7-4, 3-7, 7-5; Tanvi Khanna beat Akari Midorikawa 7-4, 7-1, 7-1).