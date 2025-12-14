Squash
India are crowned champion of WSF Squash World Cup for the first time
India defeated top-seeded Hong Kong in the final with wins of Joshna Chinappa, Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh.
The Indian squash team created history and became the WSF Squash World Cup Champions at Chennai’s Express Avenue Mall on Sunday.
They defeated the top seeds, Hong Kong 3-0 in a dominating final tie of the tournament, thanks to comfortable wins from Joshna Chinappa, Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh.
This was India's just second-ever medal at the World Cup, upgrading its bronze from the last edition in 2023 with a sheer domination in front of a home crowd.
The tie started with Indian veteran Joshna Chinappa taking on a much higher-ranked Ka Yi Lee, ranked 27th in the world, in the opening match of the tie.
The 39-year-old showed her class and experience to win the match in four games, 7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1, improving her head-to-head record against Ka Yi to 3-0, giving India an early advantage.
Then, India's No. 1 Abhay Singh took the centre stage for the first men's singles match against Tsz Kwan Lau. Abhay made the light work of his opponent, claiming a straight-game win (7-1, 7-4, 7-4).
After that, the teenager Anahat Singh put the final nail in the coffin against the reigning Asian Champion Ho Tze Lok, with a commanding 3-0 victory, 7-2, 7-2, 7-5.
Anahat showed her classy, deceptive shots and didn't allow Ho to win more than 9 points across three games and confirming an iconic win for the team.