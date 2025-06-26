Unstoppable India win Men’s, Women’s & Mixed Doubles Gold at Asian Doubles Squash C'ships

India delivered a historic performance at the Asian Squash Doubles Championship 2025, clinching all three titles in the men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles categories, on Thursday.

With this emphatic clean sweep, Indian squash signalled its growing stature on the continental stage.

In the marquee men’s doubles final, the Indian duo of Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar overcame a shaky start to defeat Pakistan’s Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal in three gripping games.

After losing the opening set 9-11, the Indians bounced back to dominate the next two games 11-5, 11-5 and seal the contest 2-1.

The high-voltage clash, marked by fast-paced rallies and fierce shot-making, saw Abhay and Velavan step up under pressure to claim the gold, a moment of redemption for Indian men’s squash on the doubles stage.

On the women’s side, teenager Anahat Singh and veteran Joshna Chinappa combined forces to script a dramatic comeback victory over Malaysia’s Ainaa Amani and Yee Xin Ying. After dropping the first game 8-11, the Indian pair held their nerve to win 11-9 and clinched the decider in a nail-biting finish, 11-10.

For Anahat, just 16, this is a landmark achievement, while Joshna continues to add to her storied legacy as one of India’s finest squash players.

India's golden run continued in the mixed doubles final, where Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh teamed up to take down their Malaysian opponents in straight games, 2-0. Their chemistry on court, built on instinctive positioning and sharp shot selection, proved too strong for the opposition.

This win also meant that Anahat and Abhay finished the tournament as double gold medalists — a remarkable achievement that underscores their talent and temperament.

With the Commonwealth and Asian Games on the horizon, these results are a promising sign for Indian squash’s ambitions on the global stage.