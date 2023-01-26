HCL and SRFI To Host PSA and Asian-level Junior Open in Delhi

HCL, a leading global conglomerate, along with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) is all set to kick off its HCL SRFI Indian Tour - a Professional Squash Association (PSA) from 28 th January and HCL 12th Indian Junior Open from 30 th January at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi. Both events are part of the HCL Squash Podium Program that aims to provide Indian players an opportunity to compete against the world's best on their home turf and gain international ranking points. Also, the multi-pronged program is working towards improving the Squash ecosystem in India.



To ensure that Squash enthusiasts do not miss out on the opportunity to see their favourite players in action, all matches will be streamed live on the SRFI Facebook page and HCL For Sports Facebook page. Matches will also be streaming on the HCL & India Squash YouTube channels respectively.

Details of the two upcoming Squash tournaments:

HCL SRFI Indian Tour - a Professional Squash Association (PSA) event will be held from 28th January to 1st February 2023 in Delhi. 56 players from 12 countries have registered to participate and will compete for the prize money of $6K each in men's and women's categories. The 12 countries include Egypt, Hongkong, Serbia, France, Bahrain, Japan, Northern Ireland, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Korea, India and Canada. Leading players like Abhay Singh (IND, World Rank-70), Yassin Elshafei (EGY, World Rank -78), Amina Orfi [U19] (EGY, World Rank – 94), Nadeen Kotb (EGY, World Rank- 104) will be participating in the PSA Tour. This PSA tour will be the third leg of 2022-23. The last two editions were held in Chennai and Jodhpur. The schedule of the matches is available here.

HCL 12th Indian Junior Open will be held from 30 January to 03 February 2023 in Delhi. Over 290 players from India, USA, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, England and Singapore have registered for the tournament. This will be a six-star tournament by SRFI and a Platinum status event under the Asian Squash Federation calendar. Through this event, HCL aims to boost the ranking of Indian junior players and exposure to play with some of Asia's best junior players. This annual tournament has been helping squash players since the last 12 years to get better seeding in the Asian and World Junior Championship. The junior event will have age groups of U/11, U/13, U/15, U/17, and U/19. Four junior men and women (including Anahat Singh (IND, Asian Rank #1) participating in this tournament will also be representing India in the HCL Asian Junior Team Championship scheduled on 8th to 12th February in Chennai. The schedule of the matches is available here.

HCL has been supporting Squash in the country for over seven years now. PSA Tours, High-Performance Camps, Referee Clinics and Training Camps for coaches are all initiatives part of the HCL Squash Podium Program.