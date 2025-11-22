Daly College SRFI Indian Open 2025: Gritty Anahat pips Joshna for title

Anahat Singh came into the Daly College SRFI Indian Open 2025 holding the top billing and lived up to it to after prevailing over Joshna Chinappa in the final on Saturday night at Indore after a mammoth tussle.

Going into the final, Anahat, pushed to five games in the semi-final by the third seed H. Craig, was the favourite. However, Joshna, who lost just two games through the campaign, was riding on a wave of strong form.

#Live | Anahat Singh prevails in a titanic battle over Joshna Chinappa to win the Daly College SRFI Indian Open 2025 final. #squash pic.twitter.com/Qat6cCXnd8 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) November 22, 2025

Short early exchanges

The match began with both players resorting to short rallies in the first game. Joshna’s approach was to move Anahat around the court, play lobs to the back and follow them up with drop shot finishes.

Anahat, in response, resorted to front court play while pulling off boast drive winners.

The duo were locked in at 8-8 in game one before Anahat pulled away at 11-8.

In the second game, Joshna used hard rallies and moved up to the middle of the court to close out points. Despite Anahat saving a game ball, Joshna eventually closed out the game at 13-11.

The same pattern played out over the next two games: Anahat winning the third game 11-9, followed by Joshna closing the door on game four at 11-6 to force the match into a decider.

A picturesque setting was an ideal venue for the final of the Daly College SRFI Indian Open 2025. (Photo credit: YT/India Squash)

Gritty Anahat

Anahat, owing to her young age and endurance capabilities, went into the final game as the favourite. That said, it was the experienced Joshna that surged ahead at 6-4.

Not one to give in, Anahat played deceptive back hand winners to first draw level at 6-6 and then used that moment to win five points on the trot to take a dominant 9-6 lead.

Thereafter, despite Joshna saving two match balls, there was going to only one winner: the young Anahat Singh, winning 11-9 after an epic battle.

If anything, at 39-years of age, Joshna Chinappa’s impressive run at the Daly College SRFI Indian Open 2025 showed that she still has the game, resolve and fitness to play competitive squash on the tour.

As for Anahat Singh, the victory is more than just an indication of her billing as the top squash talent in the country and confirmation of her status as a rising star of the game.