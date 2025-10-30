Canadian Women's Open: Anahat Singh's dream run ends in semi-finals

Indian ace squash player Anahat Singh had a semi-final exit at the Canadian Women's Open, marking her strongest performance to date on the PSA Squash Tour.

The 17-year-old had a dream run at this tournament, reaching the semi-finals of a PSA silver-tier tournament for the first time with a couple of wins against top-20 players.

However, in the semi-final, she fell short to fourth-seeded Georgina Kennedy of England in straight games, 5-11, 8-11, 10-12 on Wednesday.

She also registered her first-ever victory against a top-ranked player in the quarterfinals, where she defeated world no.7 Tinne Gilis of Belgium in straight games.

Ranked 43rd in the world, Anahat is now taking big steps towards her maiden entry in the World top-20 rankings, and this semi-final run will help her towards that mark.

She will now compete at the China Open 2025 in the second week of November, which is a Gold-tier tournament, one level above the Canadian Open.

Anahat will try to maintain this momentum and will aim for another deep run in China, starting with her first round match against world no.16 Sana Ibrahim of Egypt.