Canadian Women's Open: Anahat Singh stuns World No. 7 Tinne Gilis

Teenage sensation Anahat Singh registered another massive upset at the 2025 Canadian Women's Open, getting the better of World No.7 Tinne Gilis of Belgium on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old upset the defending champion and the former World Games champion Belgian superstar in straight games, 12-10, 11-9, 11-9, to reach her maiden PSA Silver semi-final.

This was Anahat's biggest career win, and for the first time, she defeated a top-10-ranked player in the world.

"I'm really happy the way I'm playing this week. Earlier today, my coaches told me if I play the way I played yesterday, I have a chance against anyone," said jubilant Anahat in a post-match interview.

This was Anahat's second major win at this tournament after her first victory against a player in the top 20, Melissa Alves of France, 3-1 in the round of 16.

Now in the semi-final, Anahat will be up against the 4th-seeded Gina Kennedy of England, who ended home hopes after her win against Canadian No.1 Hollie Naughton.

The semi-finals will take place at midnight IST on Wednesday.