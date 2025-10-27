Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Squash
Canada Women’s Open: Anahat Singh stuns World no 20
Defeats sixth seed Melissa Alves 3-1 in just 17 minutes.
India’s Anahat Singh stunned World No. 20 to advance to the quarterfinal of the Canadian Women’s Open squash, a USD 96,250 PSA Silver event, in Toronto on Sunday.
The 17-year-old, ranked 43 in the world, defeated sixth seed Melissa Alves of France 3-1 (12-10, 12-10, 8-11, 11-2) in 17 minutes.
She will next meet World No.6 and second seed Tinne Gilis of Belgium on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Anahat had bowed out of the Boston Open quarterfinals, after losing to Egypt’s Jana Swaify in a five-game thriller.
Anahat had broken into the top 50 for the first time in August when she jumped seven spots to climb to a career-best ranking of world No. 46.
