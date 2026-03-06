Attacking instinct, Analytical mind – Anahat Singh's coach explains what sets her apart

The youngest Asian to break into top-20 world rankings in squash, Anahat Singh is one of the most improved Indian athletes in recent times. At just 17, she is making the transition from juniors to senior level look rather seamless.

She clinched her first PSA Copper title last year before winning her first PSA Bronze level title at the Squash on Fire open last month. It was here that she took down world No 10 Georgina Kennedy in straight games in the final and broke into the top-20 of world rankings – only the third Indian woman to achieve the feat after Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal.

Working behind the scenes, playing a vital role in Anahat’s rapid rise is Frenchman Gregory Gaultier. A former world champion and nine-time world championships medallist, Gaultier is widely regarded as one of the best minds in the world of squash.

"I first met her during a camp in India, when she was just 13 or 14," recalled Gaultier in a conversation with The Bridge. "Her level was surprising for a kid that young."

However, it wasn’t until two years later that Gaultier’s official association with Anahat would begin. What started as a brief 10-day training stint in Prague two years ago for a teenager wanting to "try something new" has since blossomed into a formidable, long-term partnership. Today, Gaultier travels to major global tournaments to coach her, overseeing her transformation into an elite competitor.

What makes Anahat Singh stand out?

Gaultier majorly boils it down to a singular aspect: her attacking instinct.

"She’s an attacking player and has good variations in her game," Gaultier explained. "It makes her tough to read for the opponents."

Being ranked in the top-20 at a tender age of 17 means that Anahat is still a long way off the world’s elite when it comes to physicality. She makes up for it with finesse, often catching the best in the world off-guard with deception as she did during that win over Kennedy.

"She's not a player like some of the girls who are playing with power and brute force," noted Gaultier. "She's instead playing with finesse like a hot knife through butter."

However, truly thriving at the elite level requires a lot more than just natural flair. The modern women’s squash is much more intense and fast paced.

"The pace of the game with the girls is faster than in the past," explained Gaultier. "She needs to be able to cope with the pace."

Anahat understands the need to level up and is working on the required aspects with Gaultier and a dedicated team of coaches in India to add more structure and consistency to her game, whilst also not losing her own identity.

"We need to keep adding new tools to her game," said Gaultier. "At the same time it is important that she keeps her identity as a player.

"But it is important that we add to her arsenal," he added.

At times adding new things also means just solidifying the basics, so that she has a reliable foundation to fall back to for days when that natural flair and feeling she has on court goes amiss.

Gregory Gaultier and Anahat Singh (Photo credit: Gregory Gaultier/Facebook)





The physical & technical development

At the elite level, squash is gruelling. It is often cited as one of the most difficult and physically demanding sports.

Anahat is lean and has a good reach but to survive at the elite level, she requires higher core strength and explosiveness. Optimising her natural physique to achieve it at this young age without risking complete burnout requires a delicate balance.

To ensure that she doesn’t fall prey to the latter, each training session is planned meticulously by spreading out stroke play, high intensity training, strength and conditioning, and recovery across different days.

"You don’t want to do too much on a day and she suddenly breaks down," a cautious Gaultier said. "You are not going to achieve anything by going full throttle everyday under pressure in training.

"You don’t want to reach a point where you are completely broken and don’t even know how you want to play your game," he added.

On the court, this physical development translates to specific movement mechanics, intertwining the technical and physical aspects.

A major technical focus for Anahat currently is her first switch and explosive movement off the 'T' to get in and out of the corners quickly.

The youngster is also actively working on her lower body mechanics; more specifically to improve her knee bend, which would allow her a low centre of gravity and help create better balance and generate more power. She traditionally doesn’t bend as low as other players.

Balance and core strength are important aspects for better technical execution.

"You need to work on your balance, you need to work on your core so that you don't collapse and you are unable to get back to position," the coach said

"You also need to be able to lunge properly at varying speeds. You need to work to get all these done, be it in the gym or on court," he added.

Mental Fortitude and an Analytical Mind

Beyond the physicality and technical skills, Anahat also possesses a strong mental fortitude. Up against Tinne Gilis, a former world No 5 in the quarter-finals of the Canadian Women’s Open last November, the Indian fought back from 2-8 down in the second game to register a straight games win.

Earlier last month at the Windy City Open – a PSA Platinum event – Anahat hurt her achilles tendon in the first round match against Egypt’s Zeina Mickawy.

Up against Gillis once again in the second round, she was leading 2-0 when she slipped and tweaked it even badly.

"Despite the pain, she kept going and going," Gaultier recalled, praising her mental fortitude. "She didn’t complain."

"It restricted her movement on court and she lost, but her resilience was commendable," he added.

Anahat Singh (Photo credit: British Junior Open)





Anahat is also an eager student of the game; someone who is always curious and takes ownership of the tactical development she has to make.

"She is studying the game as well. She is watching herself play and she is watching others play," the coach revealed.

"She notices what happens and what she actually needs to do to be in a better position for her to strike the ball better or retrieve it better.

"These are things a player needs to understand themselves with their own homework, before they communicate it with their team. She does it well," Gaultier added.

Having already reached the top-20 of women’s singles rankings, Anahat and Gaultier now have their eyes set on breaking into the top-10 by the end of the year while also balancing academics.

As for immediate goals, Anahat will next be in action at the 2026 JSW India Open as the women’s singles defending champion later this month, before travelling to El Gouna International Open – a PSA Platinum level event.

Surrounded by a good team, natural talent and the eagerness to improve, Anahat is on the path to take Indian squash to never-seen-before heights.