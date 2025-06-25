Asian Squash Doubles C'ships: Abhay-Velavan, Anahat-Joshna advance to final

Indian players continued their dominating performance at the 2025 Asian Squash Doubles Championships to reach the finals of all three categories in Kuching, Malaysia, on Wednesday.

The top-seeded pair of Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh advanced to the mixed doubles final whereas Anahat, partnering with Joshna Chinappa also reached the women's doubles final.

Abhay and Velavan Senthilkumar, meanwhile, stormed into the men's doubles final.

ABHAY/ANAHAT INTO FINALS OF ASIAN DOUBLES SQUASH CHAMPIONSHIP to make it 3/3!



👉🏻The Top seeds ANAHAT Singh 🇮🇳 & ABHAY Singh 🇮🇳 bt. 🇲🇾 Ainaa Amani/Syafiq Kamal (11-8,10-11,11-5) In SF of Doubles Championship!

👉🏻They will face 🇲🇾 Arnold/Chandaran for Title !!#Squash pic.twitter.com/0cfAWconai — Navin Mittal (@NavinSports) June 25, 2025

India kicked off the day on a high note as Anahat Singh and seasoned player Joshna secured a swift straight-game 11-7, 11-6 victory in just 22 minutes during the women's doubles semi-final.

The second-seeded Indian duo outplayed Hong Kong's Kirstie Wong and Toby Tse to earn a spot in the final against top-seeded Malaysians Ainaa Amani and Xin Ying Yee.

Following them, the Indian men's doubles duo of Abhay and Velavan Senthilkumar also claimed a straight-game 11-5, 11-9 win over the Hong Kong pair of Chim Wong and Ming Hong Tang.

As the top seeds, they will face the second-seeded Pakistani pair of Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal in the final on Thursday, aiming to retain their Asian doubles title.

Later, Anahat and Abhay joined hands to make it three out of three for India by reaching the mixed doubles final with a tight three-game 11-8, 10-11, 11-5 win over the Malaysian duo of Ainaa Kamani and Syafiq Kamal.

In the final, they will face another Malaysian pair of Rachel Arnold and Ameeshenraj Chandaran, who got the better of Indian pair of Joshna and Velavan in their semi-final matchup, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9.