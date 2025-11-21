Anahat Singh to meet Joshna Chinappa in all-India final at Daly College SRFI Indian Open 2025

India is assured of the women’s title at the Daly College SRFI Indian Open 2025 after Anahat Singh and Joshna Chinappa advanced to the final, setting up a highly anticipated all-India clash in Indore.

The PSA Bronze event will now showcase a duel between the country’s rising star and its most experienced contender, marking a symbolic meeting of two generations of Indian squash.

Top seed Anahat Singh continued her dominant run in the tournament, backing up her quarterfinal win over Germany’s Katerina Tycova with another composed display in the semifinals to reach the title round. The 16-year-old has been in commanding form all week, using her speed and precision to overwhelm opponents and drop minimal points across her matches.

On the opposite end of the draw, veteran Joshna Chinappa produced another clinical performance to secure her place in the final. The former world top-10 player had earlier brushed aside Spain’s Sofia Mateos in the quarterfinals, relying on her experience, tight length and early volleying to maintain control in key phases. Her semifinal win underlined her consistency as she targets another PSA title late in her career.

The championship match promises a compelling contrast in styles: Anahat’s pace and attacking instincts against Joshna’s tactical awareness and court craft. It will also be a rare meeting between India’s most accomplished active player and the nation’s brightest young prospect.

In the men’s event, India’s Ramit Tandon narrowly missed out on a semifinal berth after pushing top seed Youssef Soliman to five games in the quarterfinals. Soliman eventually prevailed 11-5, 9-11, 3-11, 11-3, 11-5 to keep his title bid alive.

With the women’s final now confirmed as an all-India contest, the spotlight in Indore shifts firmly to Sunday’s showdown, which is set to be one of the tournament’s most compelling encounters.



