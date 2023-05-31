Anahat Singh, Veer Chotrani win National Circuit squash

Maharashtra's Veer Chotrani and teen sensation Anahat Singh of Delhi bagged the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively in the sixth NSCI Open National Circuit squash tournament, here on Wednesday.

Chotrani defeated second seed Suraj Chand 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 in a one-sided final, while Anahat downed top seed Urwashi 11-7, 11-8, 11-3 without breaking a sweat to emerge senior champions.

At 14, Anahat had become India's youngest Commonwealth Games 2022 participant in Birmingham. Chotrani applied a lot of pressure on the defensive game of Suraj, who in return attempted to engage his opponent in long rallies. However, Chotrani managed to come out on top every time and maintained his lead to seal the issue.

Chotrani does not participate in national-level competitions and is thus ranked No 16 in the country.

Maharashtra’s Akanksha Gupta pulled off an upset to beat the top seed Navya Sundararajan 11-9, 11-6, 11-8 to win the girls’ U17 title.

Results (All Finals)

Men's: Veer Chotrani (MH) bt Suraj Chand (MH) 11-9, 11-8, 11-6

Boy's U19: Yuvraj Wadhwani (MH) bt Tavneet Singh Mundra (MP) 11-5, 11-3, 11-8

Boy's U17: Aryaveer Dewan (DL) bt Priyaan Thakker (MH) 11-6, 10-12, 11-2, 11-5

Boys U15: Purav Rambhia (MH) bt Saharsh Shahra (MP) 11-8, 11-3, 11-4

Boys U13: Aryaman Singh (KA) bt Dhruv Bopana (TN) 13-11, 11-7, 11-8

Boys U11: Prabhav Bajoria (RJ) bt Aaditya Shah (MH) 8-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-9.

Women's: Anahat Singh (DL) bt Urwashi Joshi MH) 11-7, 11-8, 11-3

Girls U17: Akanksha Gupta (MH) bt Navya Sundararajan (UP) 11-9, 11-6, 11-8

Girls U15: Diva Shah (MH) bt Aelina Shah 9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-5

Girls U13: Vasundhara Nangare (MH) bt Aroma (UP) 11-6, 11-3, 13-11

Girls U11: Gargi Kadam (MH) bt Sudhanjali Yadav (MH) 11-9, 15-13, 8-11, 11-8.